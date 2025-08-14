Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Out for Saturday's preseason game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Horn (thumb) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Texans, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Horn injured his thumb in a car accident last Wednesday and required stitches. The team isn't worried about his availability for the regular season, but the standout cornerback won't play in Saturday's preseason game and probably won't be available for the Aug. 21 preseason finale against Pittsburgh, either.