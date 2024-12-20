Horn (groin) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals.

Horn opened Carolina's week of practice as a non-participant due to a groin injury sustained in the Week 14 loss to the Eagles. However, he upgraded to full practice Friday, suggesting that he's moved past the injury in time to play in Week 16. With Horn back at full health, he's expected to start opposite Michael Jackson as part of the Panthers' top outside cornerback duo Sunday.