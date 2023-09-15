The Panthers placed Horn (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Horn's hamstring injury isn't considered season-ending, though the cornerback appears on track to spend more than the minimum four games on IR. While an official timeline for Horn's return hasn't been established, Rapoport suggests that the Panthers are preparing for the 23-year-old to be ready to play at some point in the second half of the campaign. Troy Hill served as the primary replacement for Horn following the latter's exit in the Panthers' Week 1 loss to Atlanta and could draw the start opposite boundary corner Donte Jackson in Monday's game versus the Saints. CJ Henderson, meanwhile, should continue to operate as Carolina's top slot corner.