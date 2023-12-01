Horn (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.
Horn was limited at all three of the Panthers' practices this week, so there's no solid indication of his availability in one direction or the other at this point. If he can't return in Week 13, Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson should again operate as Carolina's top cover corners Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Won't return Week 12•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Doubtful for Week 12, still on IR•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Won't suit up vs. Cowboys•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Gets designation to return•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Still 1-to-2 weeks away from return•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Placed on injured reserve Friday•