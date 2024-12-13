Horn (groin) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Horn is dealing with a groin injury sustained late during Carolina's loss to the Eagles in Week 14, so it's conceivable his status for Sunday's matchup against Dallas could come down to the wire. Official word on the standout cornerback's status will arrive no later than 90 minutes ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.