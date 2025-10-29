Horn tallied three total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 40-9 loss to the Bills.

Horn played a season-low 87 percent of Carolina's defensive snaps in Week 8, but that's likely due to the second-half blowout. The South Carolina product has tallied 13 total tackles and three interceptions (tied for third-most in the NFL) across the Panthers' first eight games this season. He's expected to have his hands full in the Week 9 matchup against the Packers, as Jordan Love just threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers in a Week 8 win.