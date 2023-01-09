Horn (wrist) is recovering well and could have been available to play if the Panthers made the postseason, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.

Horn said Monday that his wrist injury was a "clean break" and although he sustained the injury in Week 16, the cornerback has made strong progress in his recovery and would have had a shot to return in the playoffs. With Carolina's season over, Horn will now have ample time to rest this offseason and get ready for the 2023 campaign. The 23-year-old finished this season with 53 tackles, seven pass deflections and three interceptions over 13 contests.