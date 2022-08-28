Horn started and played over half of the Panthers' defensive snaps in Friday's 21-0 preseason win over the Bills.

Horn managed just one tackle, but it was nonetheless great to see him return to game action for the first time since breaking his foot in Week 3 of last season. The eighth overall pick in 2021, Horn profiles as one of the league's more talented young defensive backs, giving Carolina's secondary a significant boost by being available. Following Friday's tune up, Horn should be ready to roll for Week 1's matchup versus the Browns.