Head coach Frank Reich noted Wednesday that Horn (hamstring) has been making good progress, but is still one or two weeks away from returning, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Horn sustained a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Falcons, and at the time it was believed that the injury would keep him out until the second half of the season. In Horn's absence, the Panthers have gone with Donte Jackson and CJ Henderson as the starters and the defense has allowed just 186.6 passing yards per game this season. The 2021 first-round pick finished the 2022 season with 53 tackles (37 solo) and three interceptions in 13 games.