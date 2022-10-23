Horn (ribs) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 battle versus the Buccaneers.
Horn was considered a game-time decision heading into Sunday, so it's not entirely surprising that he's been ruled out. Carolina did receive some good news in the secondary with Donte Jackson (ankle) and CJ Henderson (concussion) both deemed able to play.
