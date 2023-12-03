Horn (hamstring) is active Sunday against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Horn will suit up for the first time since Week 1 after returning to the active roster Saturday following a long stint on IR. The South Carolina products return is good news for the Carolina secondary.
More News
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Activated off IR•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Questionable for Sunday at Tampa•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Won't return Week 12•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Doubtful for Week 12, still on IR•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Won't suit up vs. Cowboys•
-
Panthers' Jaycee Horn: Gets designation to return•