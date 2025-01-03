Horn (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

After starting the first 15 games of the season, Horn will end up missing the final two contests, finishing his 2024 campaign with 68 tackles (49 solo), including five TFLs and 2.0 sacks, and 13 pass breakups, including one interception. The No. 8 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, Horn is under contract for $12.472 million next season, the final year of his rookie deal. Caleb Farley should get another start at cornerback in the Week 18 finale.