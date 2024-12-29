Horn (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Horn was unable to practice all week due to a hip injury he picked up in Week 16 against the Cardinals. It'll be the first game he's missed all season, and he'll focus his attention on being available for the regular-season finale against the Falcons. Caleb Farley will serve as the Panthers' second starting outside corner opposite Michael Jackson on Sunday due to Horn's injury.
