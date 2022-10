Horn (ribs) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Horn was forced out of Carolina's loss versus San Francisco in Week 5 early with a hip injury, but it's a rib injury that will force him to miss his first game of the season. With Donte Jackson (ankle) and CJ Henderson (knee) both questionable, the Panthers could find themselves perilously thin in the defensive backfield in Week 6.