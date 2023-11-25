Horn (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's contest against the Titans, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Horn is still on the Panthers' injured reserve and will need to be activated before he can make his return. He sustained a hamstring injury in the season-opener against the Falcons after playing just 19 snaps (17 on defense) and recording one tackle. CJ Henderson (concussion) was also ruled out for Sunday's game, which means Donte Jackson and Troy Hill are the likely starters at corner against Tennessee.