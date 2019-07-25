Mickens signed an undisclosed contract with the Panthers on Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The 24-year-old wasn't tendered by Jacksonville, after he returned 12 punts for 59 yards in six games last season, before landing on IR due to a broken ankle. Mickens will face an uphill battle to secure a roster spot in training camp, but could help his chances by flashing special teams prowess in preseason.