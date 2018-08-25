Sirles won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Patriots after injuring his hamstring, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.

The Panthers offensive line is getting brutalized this preseason, with Matt Kalil, Daryl Williams and Amini Silatolu all battling knee injuries as well. Expect updates on the severity of Sirles' hamstring injury to surface after the game.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jonespromo.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    Gurley or Bell? Gurley or Bell or Johnson? Gurley or Bell or Johnson or Brown? If you think...

  • matt-ryan.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build your team if you pick No. 3 overall in a PPR league...

  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 5 in PPR

    Sad that you missed out on a top-four selection? Don't be! Dave Richard says picking fifth...