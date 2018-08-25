Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Injures hamstring Friday, won't return
Sirles won't return to Friday's preseason game against the Patriots after injuring his hamstring, Steve Reed of the Associated Press reports.
The Panthers offensive line is getting brutalized this preseason, with Matt Kalil, Daryl Williams and Amini Silatolu all battling knee injuries as well. Expect updates on the severity of Sirles' hamstring injury to surface after the game.
