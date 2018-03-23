Sirles signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Friday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

Sirles played in 14 games for the Vikings this past season, making four starts at left guard. He also started nine games at right tackle in 2016, so he brings proven versatility to the Panthers. The 26-year-old will likely be in the mix to take over the starting job left behind by Andrew Norwell.