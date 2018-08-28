Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: No practice Monday
Sirles (hamstring) is not practicing Monday, Brendan Marks of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sirles got the start at left tackle during last Friday's preseason game against the Patriots but lasted just eight snaps before pulling his hamstring, which represents yet another issue for an injury-shaken offensive line. Blaine Clausell, who replaced Sirles in the lineup Friday, will likely remain with the starting offense until further notice.
More News
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Pulls hamstring Friday•
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Injures hamstring Friday, won't return•
-
Panthers' Jeremiah Sirles: Lands contract with Panthers•
-
Vikings' Jeremiah Sirles: Full practice participant•
-
Vikings' Jeremiah Sirles: Will remain sidelined•
-
Vikings' Jeremiah Sirles: Ruled out vs. Browns•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Name brand busts to avoid on Draft Day
Heath Cummings highlights the players you should avoid on Draft Day. These busts won't live...
-
10 sleepers for Draft Day
Heath Cummings has 10 sleepers you need to target on Draft Day. Don't sleep on these possible...
-
Drake and Williams pace breakouts
Heath Cummings has 10 breakout candidates to target on Draft Day who could be game changers...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Biggest preseason questions
Our trio of experts take on five of the biggest questions around the Fantasy landscape after...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...