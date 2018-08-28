Sirles (hamstring) is not practicing Monday, Brendan Marks of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sirles got the start at left tackle during last Friday's preseason game against the Patriots but lasted just eight snaps before pulling his hamstring, which represents yet another issue for an injury-shaken offensive line. Blaine Clausell, who replaced Sirles in the lineup Friday, will likely remain with the starting offense until further notice.

More News
Our Latest Stories