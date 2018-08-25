Sirles pulled his hamstring during Friday's preseason game against the Patriots, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Sirles likely wouldn't have played the final exhibition game anyway, but this injury will seal his spot on the sidelines. Keep an eye on his status for the season opener against the Cowboys.

