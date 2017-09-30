Panthers' Jeremy Cash: Lands on injured reserve
The Panthers placed Cash (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Cash, a second year linebacker out of Duke, was hoping to provide depth at linebacker this season before going down with a calf injury. He will now be sidelined for the entire 2017 season unless he and the Panthers reach an injury settlement.
More News
-
Fantasy football rankings: Bench Carr
Advanced computer model says bench Derek Carr and start Charles Clay this week.
-
Ty Montgomery injury updates
Packers coach Mike McCarthy believes Ty Montgomery still has a shot to play Week 5, hurting...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (NFC home games)
Finishing up our Week 4 game previews, we dive into the NFC home games and recap Bears-Pac...
-
Watson, Powell sleepers to target
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers for Week 4, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for this week's...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Week 4 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Chris Carson and Joe Mixon are on the rise, but Jamey Eisenberg says this is a good week to...