The Panthers placed Cash (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Cash, a second year linebacker out of Duke, was hoping to provide depth at linebacker this season before going down with a calf injury. He will now be sidelined for the entire 2017 season unless he and the Panthers reach an injury settlement.

