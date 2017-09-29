Panthers' Jeremy Cash: Remains sidelined Week 4
Cash (calf) was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Patriots, David Newton of ESPN reports.
Cash hasn't played since the season opener due to a combination of calf and hamstring injuries. There's been no sign of when he could be back in the fold.
