Cash (calf) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Jourdan Rodrigue of the Charlotte Observer reports.

It appears Cash suffered a calf injury in practice Wednesday, as he was a listed as a limited participant then but as a non-participant in practice Thursday and Friday. However, as a reserve linebacker, his absence shouldn't have a significant impact on the outcome of Sunday's game.

