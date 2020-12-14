Chinn finished with eight tackles (seven solo), a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 32-27 loss to the Broncos.

Chinn's first career sack also saw the Panthers nearly score a touchdown, as the rookie dislodged the ball from opposing quarterback Drew Lock before teammate Efe Obada ran it 54 yards to the three-yard line. With Carolina subsequently punching it into the end zone, Chinn's dynamic impact was once again evident Sunday, and he now sports 95 tackles, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one interception and two defensive touchdowns through his first 12 games as a pro.