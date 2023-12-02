Chinn (quadriceps) was activated to Carolina's active roster Saturday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The 2020 second-round pick was able to log a limited week of practice sessions, and even after being activated from IR, he's still listed as questionable for Sunday's contest. Chinn had appeared in six games before suffering a quadriceps injury, recording 23 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and 1.0 sack. If he can return to the field this weekend, he'll likely serve as the Panthers' top strong safety.