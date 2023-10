Chinn had six solo tackles and one sack in Sunday's 21-13 loss to the Vikings.

Chinn's sack was his first of the 2023 campaign and keeps his streak of one sack per season alive for the fourth straight year. The 25-year-old now has 21 tackles (14 solo) on the season, along with one pass defended and the aforementioned sack. He'll return to the field Week 5 against the Lions.