Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Monday that Chinn (hamstring) could play Thursday against the Falcons but will take a cautious approach regarding his health and availability, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chinn has sat on IR ever since he suffered a hamstring strain during Carolina's Week 4 matchup versus Arizona, but it sounds like the 24-year-old has progressed enough to the point where he'll have a shot at suiting up Thursday night against Atlanta. Chinn also returned to practice Monday, per Joe Person of The Athletic, so Tuesday's and Wednesday's sessions should provide additional clarity surrounding the 220-pounder's Week 10 availability.