Chinn finished with eight tackles (seven solo) in Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Raiders.

Chinn started at strong-side linebacker and played all 63 defensive snaps in his NFL debut. If that wasn't impressive enough for the Southern Illinois product, Chinn also trailed only Shaq Thompson for Carolina's team lead in tackles. Given his excellent blend of versatility and athleticism, Chinn could be one of the more productive rookies this season, particularly given the opportunities available on a young Panthers defense.