Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Exits early
Chinn (hamstring) has left Sunday's game against the Cardinals early, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Chinn suffered the injury early in the contest and is questionable to return. While he is out, Sean Chandler should full in at free safety.
