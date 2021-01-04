Chinn finished with seven tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 33-7 loss to the Saints.

Chinn made a huge impact while impressively transitioning immediately from Southern Illinois to the NFL as a rookie. At 6'3", 220 pounds with great movement capacity, the second-rounder was deployed all over the field, racking up the stats thanks to his versatile skill set. In 15 games, Chinn finished with a team-high 117 tackles, five passes defended, one interception, one sack, two fumbles forced, two fumbles recovered and two defensive touchdowns. Overall, that fantastic production made Chinn one of the league's premier defensive rookies and established him as a key building block for the Panthers going forward.