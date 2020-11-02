Chinn finished with 10 tackles (six solo), defended a pass and rushed for 28 yards on a fake punt in Thursday night's 25-17 loss to the Falcons.

Chinn continued his stellar rookie season by leading Carolina in tackles while defending a pass for the fourth straight game. If that wasn't enough, Chinn also got in a quarterback hit and showed off his wheels on a successful, direct-snap fake punt. Chinn's unique versatility should once again be in high demand in Week 9, when a matchup at the Chiefs should see him deployed all over the Panthers' defensive formations.