Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Heads to Carolina

The Panthers selected Chinn in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 64th overall.

One of the top small school prospects in the class, Chinn has all the tools of a player who could've starred at a major FBS program. The Southern Illinois product checks in at 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds who had 13 picks and 31 pass breakups in college. He runs a 4.45 40-yard dash and notched a 41-inch vertical. Chinn adds major athleticism at safety for Carolina.