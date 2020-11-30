Chinn finished with 13 tackles (seven solo) and returned two fumbles for touchdowns in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Vikings.

Chinn not only led the Panthers in tackles with a career-high tally, but also scooped up fumbles on consecutive defensive plays and took them for touchdowns in the third quarter. Chinn first scored from 17 yards, then extended Carolina's lead with a 28-yard touchdown return immediately after. As one of the league's most dynamic young defensive players, Chinn's skill set was on full display Sunday, further fueling a potential Rookie of the Year campaign.