Interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb said Thursday he's "hopeful" that Chinn (hamstring) will be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Holcomb mentioned Chinn's "dynamic" ability to contribute at multiple positions, and there's no question that the 24-year-old's presence would provide a notable boost for Carolina's defense. Chinn was designated to return to practice just over a week ago, but the Panthers haven't yet officially activated him from IR. Holcomb indicated that the team will wait a bit more before making a decision on Chinn's status for Week 11.