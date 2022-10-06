Chinn said he is dealing with a "really bad strain" in his injured hamstring and hopes to return quickly after his four-game hiatus on IR, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chinn will not be eligible to return until at least Week 9 after being placed on injured reserve with an apparent strained hamstring Wednesday. The 24-year-old recorded 19 tackles, a sack and two passes defended over the first three weeks of the season before exiting early during Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. Chinn logged at least 107 tackles and 959 defensive snaps during each of his first two seasons, so the back end of Carolina's defense will be short-handed over the next four games.