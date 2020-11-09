Coach Matt Rhule said Monday that he's hopeful Chinn (knee) will return for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chinn was trending in the right direction to finish last week, logging consecutive limited practice sessions and receiving a questionable tag. However, the rookie second-rounder was ultimately ruled out. Jermaine Carter started in Chinn's place but logged just a 48 percent snap share, while Adarius Taylor picked up a handful of reps, too. Getting Chinn back would be a major boost for Carolina's defense, as he's racked up a whopping 67 tackles to go along with five pass breakups and an interception.