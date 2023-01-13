Chinn made 70 tackles (51 solo), one sack and defended six passes while playing only 11 games in the 2022 season.

Chinn's streak of 100-plus tackle campaigns ended in his third year, as a hamstring injury forced him to miss a significant chunk of the campaign. When healthy, Chinn was his usual productive self, with his six pass breakups actually marking a career high. With 2023 representing the final year of the former second-round pick's rookie deal, Chinn will hope for a pay day and a good bill of health in order to return to his previous heights.