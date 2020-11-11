Chinn (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Chinn has been an immediate difference maker on defense, recording 67 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception. However, the rookie second-round pick dealt with knee swelling last week and was unable to play against the Chiefs. The Panthers are hoping he'll avoid a setback during the practice week and be available for this Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopes to return Week 10•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Unavailable for KC matchup•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Not practicing Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Great against Falcons•