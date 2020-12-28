site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-jeremy-chinn-makes-eight-stops-469928 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Makes eight stops
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chinn finished with eight tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 20-13 win over Washington.
Chinn trailed only teammate Shaq Thompson for Carolina's lead in stops on the day. Heading into the final game of his rookie season, Chinn boasts an impressive tally of 110 tackles in 14 appearances.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read