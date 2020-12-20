site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Makes six stops
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Chinn finished with six tackles (five solo) in Saturday's 24-16 loss to the Packers.
Chinn trailed only Rasul Douglas for Carolina's team lead in stops, bringing his season tally to 101 with two games remaining.
