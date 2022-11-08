Chinn (hamstring) was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Chinn was placed on injured reserve Oct 5. after suffering the injury in Week 4's loss to the Cardinals. He now has a 21-day window to practice with the team before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster. However, the third-year pro is unlikely to suit up Thursday against the Falcons, Gantt notes in a separate tweet. His next chance to play would be in Week 11 against the Ravens.