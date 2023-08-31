Chinn's primary role on the Panthers' defense in 2023 will be as their nickel back, Darin Gantt of the team's official website reports.

Chinn played linebacker as a rookie, and safety the subsequent two years, but he is now set to morph into a quasi-corner role who is closer to the line of scrimmage and asked to cover more. The 25-year-old feels comfortable in what he is being asked to do, and the Panthers think they have finally found the right role for him. He reocrded 70 tackles (51 solo), six passes defensed and one sack across 11 games in 2022.