Chinn is dealing with a significant quad injury and could be out for up to six weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter notes that Chinn is in the final year of his contract, which could impact the timeline given that Carolina won't be in the mix for a playoff spot. The 2020 second-round pick is listed as a safety but has spent a lot of time guarding the slot the past few seasons, essentially functioning as Carolina's nickelback. He's been playing less than usual this season, in part because the Panthers repeatedly have faced large deficits that encourage opponents to move away from three-wide formations and toward heavier sets.