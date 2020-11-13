Chinn (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Tampa Bay, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Chinn's hoping to return after missing last week's loss to the Chiefs. The rookie second-round pick has been a tackling machine when on the field, with 67 tackles in eight games played.
More News
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Logs limited session•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Hopes to return Week 10•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Unavailable for KC matchup•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Questionable for Week 9•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Not practicing Wednesday•