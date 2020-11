Chinn (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Joseph Person of The Athletic reports.

Chinn has been trending in the right direction since missing Wednesday's practice, and the team will certainly hope to have the versatile rookie out there as it tries to slow down the high-powered Kansas City offense. The 2020 second-rounder has played at both safety and linebacker this season, registering at least eight tackles in seven of his first eight games.