Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Ready for Week 4
RotoWire Staff
Oct 2, 2020
Chinn (hip) is not listed on Friday's injury report.
Chinn logged a trio of limited practices due to his hip injury, but it looks like he's functionally back to full health. The rookie second-round pick will look to keep up his tackle streak (27 in just three games) against the Cardinals on Sunday.
