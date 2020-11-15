Chinn (knee) is officially active for Sunday's divisional matchup against the Buccaneers, Bill Voth of the team's official site reports.

This is great news for the Panthers' secondary, as Chinn will return to the lineup after missing last week's game against the Chiefs. Chinn will slot back into his usual starting role in a linebacker/safety hybrid role, as he's racked up 67 tackles through eight games this campaign.