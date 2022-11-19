site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Returning to starting lineup
Chinn (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The young safety missed the last six games after sustaining a hamstring injury. With Myles Hartsfield (ankle) out for Sunday's game, expect Chinn to return immediately to the starting lineup.
