site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: panthers-jeremy-chinn-team-leading-tally | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Panthers' Jeremy Chinn: Team-leading tally
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Chinn finished with eight tackles (six solo), a sack and two passes defended in Sunday's 22-14 win over the Saints.
Chinn led the Panthers in tackles while turning in his best performance of the campaign. Through three games, he now sports 20 tackles, placing third on the team.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 24 min read
Heath Cummings
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 15 min read