Chinn (quadriceps) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.

Chinn's 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve was opened Wednesday, but he won't return in Week 12. The safety was limited in all three of Carolina's practices this week, and if he can upgrade to full participation in the lead-up to a Week 13 game against the Buccaneers, Chinn has a good chance of making his return then. He will need to be officially activated from IR in order to play.